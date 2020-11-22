Matic seeks improvement despite Manchester United's victory over West Brom

Manchester [UK], November 22 (ANI): Despite a victory over West Brom, Manchester United's Nemanja Matic is not fully satisfied with his side's performance saying that "one-nil is not enough".

Manchester United registered a 1-0 win over West Brom in the Premier League here on Sunday. Bruno Fernandes converted a penalty in the second half which handed Manchester United the victory.

"When we score first we have to go on and kill the game as soon as possible, especially in the Premier League. We have to improve on that," the club's official website quoted Matic as saying.



"Every team has quality, every team is dangerous. One-nil is not enough. They almost scored, they had one hit the crossbar. So they were always dangerous," he added.

With this win, Manchester United have moved to ninth place in the Premier League standings.

Matic reiterated that his side should try to "kill the game early".

"We have to make sure that next time we have more concentration in attack and make sure we try to kill the game early," he said.

Manchester United will next take on Istanbul Basaksehir in the Champions League on November 25 before returning to action in the Premier League on November 29 against Southampton. (ANI)

