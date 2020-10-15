Matteo Guendouzi tests positive for coronavirus

Berlin [Germany], October 15 (ANI): Hertha Berlin's Matteo Guendouzi has tested positive for coronavirus, the club announced on Thursday.

"After returning from the France U21s side, where the midfielder led the team as captain in both games, Guendouzi underwent a Coronavirus test on Tuesday afternoon (13/10/20) as planned," the club said in a statement.



"His results were expected at midday on Wednesday before he planned to train individually in the afternoon, but this was not possible as his results were only available late on Wednesday. The test came back positive, so he underwent a further test on Wednesday evening. This was also confirmed to be positive on Thursday morning (15/10/20)," it added.

Hertha Berlin said the 21-year-old has "no symptoms and is feeling well". The German side also said that Guendouzi will now self-isolate for 10 days.

"Matteo Guendouzi will now self isolate for the required 10-day period. No further measures are necessary as he has not had any contact with the squad or other members of staff at the club," the statement read. (ANI)

