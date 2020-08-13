Matthijs de Ligt to stay out of action for three months after shoulder surgery

Turin [Italy], Aug 13 (ANI): Juventus on Wednesday said that Matthijs de Ligt underwent successful shoulder surgery and will be out of action for 'approximately three months'.

"This morning, Matthijs de Ligt underwent stabilisation surgery on his right shoulder, at the UPMC Salvator Mundi clinic in Rome," the club said in a statement.

"The operation, performed by Dr Volker Musahl, assisted by doctors, Bryson Lesniak and Fabrizio Margheritini and in the presence of Juventus' Head of Medical Department, Luca Stefanini, was a complete success. The estimated recovery time is approximately three months," it added.

As the Serie A 2020-2021 season is set to commence on September 19, the update on De Ligt means he will be sidelined for the early games of the domestic campaign. (ANI)

