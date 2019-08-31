Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino
Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino

Mauricio Pochettino claims to have received 'plenty' of job offers

ANI | Updated: Aug 31, 2019 12:44 IST

Leeds [UK], Aug 31 (ANI): Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino said that he received 'plenty' of job offers from different clubs.
"Yes, I have had plenty [of offers to leave]. Plenty in five years and Daniel [Levy] knows about some - but not all!," Goal.com quoted Pochettino as saying.
"[The offers were] from everywhere. Daniel knows very well how our commitment with the club is. It's massive, it's more than what is normal. But it's normal that different managers [to get offers]," he added.
Pochettino further stated he is certain that other managers like Pep Guardiola and Jurgen Klopp also must be getting calls from different clubs. So, receiving calls or other clubs showing interest in him does not make him special.
"If you ask [Pep] Guardiola, if you ask [Jurgen] Klopp, if you so ask the best managers... For sure Guardiola is working in City and receives a call from a different club. Or Klopp or a different manager," Pochettino said.
"It does not make it special to me. You asked me and that is my honest answer. But I don't want it, so don't use it to say how good I am because I said 'no'!," he added.
Pochettino said he is very happy and proud to be at 'one of the best clubs in the world'.
"I am very happy to be here, very proud. Five years we signed for and started a project at a very different club - and now we are one of the best clubs in the world. We have played in the final of the Champions League and now the aim is to remain competitive for the future," Pochettino said. (ANI)

Updated: Aug 31, 2019 13:08 IST

Rachael Haynes relives 'good memories' of T20 World Cup triumph

Melbourne [Australia], Aug 31 (ANI): Australia vice-captain Rachael Haynes is happy to be back in West Indies, where they won their fourth T20 World Cup title, saying that it is 'familiar and holds few good memories'.

Read More

Updated: Aug 31, 2019 13:06 IST

ICC appoints umpires for fourth and fifth Ashes Test

Dubai [UAE], Aug 31 (ANI): International Cricket Council (ICC) on Saturday appointed Marais Erasmus, Ruchira Palliyaguruge, and Kumar Dharmasena as the officiating umpires for the fourth and fifth Ashes Test between England and Australia.

Read More

Updated: Aug 31, 2019 12:17 IST

Mitch Marsh waiting for Ashes call

Melbourne [Australia], Aug 31 (ANI): As the fourth Ashes Test match is approaching, Australia all-rounder Mitch Marsh said that he is waiting for a call to feature in the series.

Read More

Updated: Aug 31, 2019 11:47 IST

Hockey India names 33 players for men's national coaching camp

New Delhi [India], Aug 31 (ANI): Hockey India on Saturday named 33 players for the national senior men's coaching camp ahead of Belgium tour.

Read More

Updated: Aug 31, 2019 11:18 IST

Women's cricket: PCB announces schedule for home series against...

Lahore [Pakistan], Aug 31 (ANI): Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Friday announced the schedule for the upcoming home series against Bangladesh women's team.

Read More

Updated: Aug 31, 2019 10:29 IST

US Open: Novak Djokovic thrashes Denis Kudla, reaches round of 16

New York [USA], Aug 31 (ANI): World number one Novak Djokovic thrashed Denis Kundla 6-3, 6-4, 6-2 in the third round match of the ongoing US Open at the Arthur Ashe Stadium here on Friday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 31, 2019 09:21 IST

Feeling good on making Test debut, says Rahkeem Cornwall

Kingston [Jamaica], Aug 31 (ANI): West Indies spinner Rahkeem Cornwall who made his Test debut against India in the second Test said, 'it was a good feeling.'

Read More

Updated: Aug 31, 2019 08:51 IST

India vs West Indies: Pitch was challenging to bat on, says...

Kingston [Jamaica], Aug 31 (ANI): India opener Mayank Agarwal who played a knock of 55-run against West Indies in the second Test said that the wicket was challenging for batting as the ball was moving in the first session.

Read More

Updated: Aug 31, 2019 03:24 IST

Jamaica Test: India posts 264/5 on day one against Windies

Kingston [Jamaica], Aug 31 (ANI): India posted a score of 264/5 on day one of the second Test of the two-match series against West Indies here at Sabina Park on Friday (local time).

Read More

Updated: Aug 31, 2019 02:16 IST

Aswatha Narayana wins gold in World Skills event in Russia

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], Aug 31 (ANI): Aswatha Narayana, who bagged a gold medal in the World Skills event in Kazan, Russia has said he felt pride in representing and winning for the country.

Read More

Updated: Aug 31, 2019 00:58 IST

US Open: Ashleigh Barty, Serena Williams progress to Round 4

New York [USA], Aug 31 (ANI): Australia's Ashleigh Barty and America's Serena Williams progressed to the fourth round of the US Open on Friday (local time) after winning their respective third-round matches.

Read More

Updated: Aug 30, 2019 23:26 IST

US Open: Federer cruises into fourth round

New York [USA], Aug 30 (ANI): Roger Federer entered the fourth round of the ongoing US Open as he defeated Daniel Evans 6-2, 6-2, 6-1 in the third round match on Friday.

Read More
iocl