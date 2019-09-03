Mauro Icardi signs contract with Paris Saint-Germain

Paris [France], Sept 3 (ANI): Mauro Icardi on Tuesday joined Paris Saint-Germain (PSG)on a one-season loan until 30 June 2020 with a purchase option.

The Argentine has made a move from Inter Milan, where he played for six seasons.

Icardi thanked PSG for showing the confidence in him and said he will give everything to help his new.

"I'd like to thank Paris Saint-Germain for the confidence they have shown in me. I will give everything to help my new team go as far as possible in all competitions," the club's official website quoted Icardi as saying.

Icardi further stated that he is looking forward to playing at the Parc des Princes.

"Paris Saint-Germain has become an international football powerhouse, attracting some of the greatest players in recent years. The momentum is strong in Paris, ambitions are high and I am sure that we have everything here to go even further. And I'm really looking forward to playing at the Parc des Princes, a stadium famous for its beauty and passion," he said. (ANI)

