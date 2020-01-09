Mauro Icardi 'would be happy' to stay at PSG

Leeds [UK], Jan 9 (ANI): Paris Saint-Germain striker Mauro Icardi said he would be happy if he will get the chance to stay with the club beyond the end of the season.

"I feel well in Paris, for the moment we still haven't spoken with the club," Goal.com quoted Icardi as saying.

"There are still four months until the end of the season. When the season ends in May, we'll sit down and talk. If I have the chance to stay I would be happy," he added.

Icardi was at his devastating best during PSG's match against St. Etienne as he scored thrice to help his club secure a massive 6-1 win on Thursday in Coupe de la Ligue. (ANI)

