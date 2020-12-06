Mbappe completes century of goals for PSG as club defeats Montpellier

Montpellier [France], December 6 (ANI): Kylian Mbappe completed his century of goals for Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) as he helped the team secure a win over Montpellier here on Sunday.

PSG registered a 3-1 win over Montpellier in the Ligue 1. Mbappe scored one goal during the match and with this, he reached the 100-goal mark for the club.

During the match, Colin Dagba scored the opening goal of the match, handing PSG a 1-0 lead in the 33rd minute. Stephy Mavididi scored an equalizer in the 41st minute as the first half ended at 1-1.



Moise Kean found the net in the 77th minute before Mbappe netted a goal in the 90+1st minute as PSG sealed a comfortable win.

"100 goals in our colors by @KMbappe," PSG tweeted.

PSG sit on the top of the Ligue 1 table with 28 points from 13 games. The club will now take on Istanbul Basaksehir in the Champions League on Wednesday. (ANI)

