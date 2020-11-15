Mbappe set to return for France against Sweden, Deschamps confirms

Lisbon [Portugal], November 15 (ANI): France manager Didier Deschamps has confirmed that striker Kylian Mbappe will be available for their next Nations League clash against Sweden.



Mbappe has sat out of Les Bleus past two matches due to a lingering hamstring injury with Deschamps' side losing 2-0 against Finland before bouncing back with a 1-0 win over Portugal on Saturday.

"He will be there, he is keen and he is ready," Goal.com quoted Deschamps as saying when asked about Mbappe's availability.

On his side's win against Portugal, the France coach added: "It's great to see the players like that, to come out and win here. This victory is deserved, with a lot of solidarity, also of quality. We achieved our goal, we wanted to finish first. Whatever happens in the last game, we'll stay first. It's good to reach the goals, I'm very proud of the players." (ANI)

