Mbappe still undecided about future at PSG after UCL win against Madrid

Paris [France], February 16 (ANI): Kylian Mbappe is still uncertain about his future at the Paris Saint-Germain FC after he scored the winning goal for the Ligue 1 club against Real Madrid in their last 16 tie of the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday.

Kylian Mbappe produced a moment of brilliance deep into added time to give Paris a slender lead to take to Real Madrid in the round of 16 tie.

"I've not decided my future. I play for Paris Saint Germain, one of the best clubs in the world," Mbappe told broadcaster Movistar after the match at Parc des Princes.



When asked if Tuesday's win might play a part in shaping his decision. "No, I've not decided," Frenchman replied. "I give my best and then we will see what happens next season."

Real Madrid is expected to make a move for the striker once again once his contract expires with PSG in the summer of 2022. Mbappe who has 22 goals and 16 assists in all competitions for PSG this season is yet to sign a new contract with the club.

Paris enjoyed near domination in the first half but the two presentable openings they prised were spurned. Mbappe's early low cross was blazed over by Angel Di Maria from the first of them before the France striker was thwarted by Thibaut Courtois after sneaking in behind Dani Carvajal. Casemiro headed wide from Madrid's lone moment of promise.

The second half started in a similar fashion with Mbappe's low drive brilliantly parried by Courtois after an intricate move from the hosts but the pressure finally told when Carvajal clipped the striker in the area as he latched on to a through ball. However, Lionel Messi's low penalty was pushed away by the inspired Courtois to maintain parity.

That appeared to be as close as Mauricio Pochettino's men would come as Madrid remained resolute, even after the introduction of Neymar in the 72nd minute, until Mbappe took matters into his own hands, skipping between two challenges and firing under Courtois to leave Carlo Ancelotti's side with a second-leg deficit to overturn. (ANI)

