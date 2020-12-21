McTominay makes Premier League history in Manchester United's 6-2 win over Leeds United

Manchester [UK], December 21 (ANI): Scott McTominay got his name written in the history books after achieving a magnificent feat during Manchester United's enthralling 6-2 win over Leeds United in the Premier League here on Sunday.

McTominay put Manchester United two up inside three minutes. The remarkable start means the Scotland international is the first player in Premier League history to score twice inside the opening three minutes of a match.

"The first player to score a brace inside three minutes of a #PL match... Scott McTominay," Premier League tweeted.



The first goal, after only 66 seconds, was Manchester United's quickest in the top-flight since Robin van Persie struck against West Ham United in November 2012, after only 31 seconds.

Bruno Fernandes then started and finished a slick move to score goal number three, before Victor Lindelof made it 4-0 in the 37th minute. Daniel James then netted a goal in the 66th minute before Fernandes added a sixth goal from the penalty spot after Anthony Martial was fouled.

Manchester United's biggest win of 2020/21 so far moved them up to third, five points behind table-toppers Liverpool with a match in hand. Whereas, Leeds United are 14th with 17 points. (ANI)





