Melanie Leupolz joins Chelsea from Bayern Munich

London [UK], Mar 24 (ANI): Chelsea Women on Monday signed German midfielder Melanie Leupolz on a three-year deal.

Leupolz, who is making a move from Bayern Munich, will join Chelsea Women ahead of the 2020/21 campaign.

In her six years at Bayern Munich, Leupolz has won two league titles and captained the side for two seasons. Also, she has been a part of the senior German national team since 2013.

"It's a really big move, it's my first move to another country and I'm really looking forward to it," Chelsea's official website quoted Leupolz as saying.

"I believe in what Chelsea are doing as a club and I am excited to be a part of that. They want to win titles, and so do I. I also like the style of football they play. I have seen a lot of their matches and I think it's the right club for me," she added.

Chelsea Women manager Emma Hayes said Leupolz has the 'right qualities' and her best years are yet to come.

"Melanie has the right qualities that we look for in players at Chelsea. She's got international experience, been the captain of Bayern Munich and her best years are yet to come," Hayes said. (ANI)

