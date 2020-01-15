Merih Demiral undergoes surgery, out for six months

Turin [Italy], Jan 15 (ANI): Juventus player Merih Demiral will be out of action for six months after undergoing successful knee surgery on Wednesday.

Demiral sustained a sprain to his left knee during the club's clash against Roma on Monday.

"Earlier this evening, Merih Demiral underwent reconstruction of the anterior cruciate ligament and suture of the lateral meniscus of the left knee. The surgery, performed at the Hochrum clinic in Innsbruck by Professor Christian Fink, in the presence of Juventus' Dr. Tzouroudis, was perfectly successful," the club said in a statement.

"The time required for an optimal recovery is 6-7 months," it added.

Juventus registered a 2-1 win over Roma in the match with Demiral and Cristiano Ronaldo scoring one goal each. (ANI)

