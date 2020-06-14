Messi becomes only player to score more than 20 goals in 12 consecutive La Liga seasons

Palma [Spain], June 14 (ANI): Argentine striker Lionel Messi has become the only player to score more than 20 goals in 12 consecutive seasons of La Liga.

He achieved the feat in Barcelona's match against Mallorca in the La Liga on Saturday (local time).

Messi scored for Barcelona in the additional time of the match, and as a result, he achieved the feat of scoring more than 20 goals for consecutive 12 seasons.

Barcelona defeated Mallorca 4-0 after goals from Arturo Vidal, Martin Braithwaite, Jordi Alba, and Messi.

Messi also assisted in the second goal for Barcelona, and as a result, his assists have risen to 14 for this season.

Now Messi is both the top-scorer and top assist provider in the current season of La Liga.

With this, Barcelona has increased its lead over Real Madrid by five points at the top of the table.

However, Real Madrid will be in action later today against Eibar.

Barcelona will next face Leganes on Tuesday, June 16. (ANI)

