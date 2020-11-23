Messi left out of Barcelona's squad for Champions League clash against Dynamo Kyiv

Barcelona [Spain], November 23 (ANI): Argentina striker Lionel Messi has been left out of Barcelona's squad for the Champions League clash against Dynamo Kyiv.

The six-time Ballon d'Or winner has not been included in Ronald Koeman's final 19-man squad ahead of the Blaugrana's latest Champions League outing in Ukraine.

Messi will join Gerard Pique on the sidelines as Barca look to extend their 100 per cent record in Group G. The Spanish defender is set to miss a large portion of the season after suffering a serious injury during Saturday's 1-0 La Liga defeat to Atletico Madrid.



"They need to take some rest and, after the good performances in the Champions League, it is a good time for them to rest," Goal.com quoted Koeman as saying.

Messi played the full 90 minutes of Barca's defeat at Wanda Metropolitano but was unusually subdued as the team suffered their third domestic loss of the 2020-21 campaign.

Barcelona will take on Dynamo Kyiv in the Champions League encounter on November 25. (ANI)

