Messi loves being at Barcelona, says Quique Setien

Leeds [UK], Feb 6 (ANI): Barcelona manager Quique Setien stressed that Lionel Messi loves being at the club despite the latter's disagreement with sporting director Eric Abidal.

Abidal had questioned the work ethic of some Barcelona players under previous manager Ernesto Valverde. After that, Messi took to Instagram and asked Abidal to 'give names'.

"Of course, I have seen him smiling. He seems fine, he loves coming to train, he loves being here, he looks the same as yesterday and the day before," Goal.com quoted Setien as saying after being asked if Messi was still motivated.

"Messi has the experience and the capacity to decide about things that he should or should not do. I am not going to get involved in the life of Messi or anyone else," he added.

Setien stated that his role is to ensure that his players grow so that the club continues to win.

"I am nobody's dad. I have to ensure that my players come here, come here happy and that is what we provide on the pitch are good for them to grow so that we can continue winning. The other stuff does not bother me at all," Setien said. (ANI)

