Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi and Micah Richards
Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi and Micah Richards

Messi, Ronaldo are unbelievable, says former Man City player Micah Richards

ANI | Updated: Sep 06, 2019 12:53 IST

Leeds [UK], Sep 6 (ANI): Former Manchester City player Micah Richards heaped praise on both Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi, calling them "unbelievable".
In August, Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk outclassed Ronaldo and Messi to win the UEFA Men's Footballer of the Year. However, Richards said that Ronaldo has been the best player across the world this year.
"I think Ronaldo is the best this year because what he did for his country (Portugal) was amazing. He and Messi are unbelievable, Van Dijk also was good but what Messi and Ronaldo doing is amazing," Goal.com quoted Richards as saying.
Richards has been involved with Ronaldo in many battles on the football pitch during his playing days. Ronaldo who used to be part of Manchester United was involved in many intense matches against Manchester City.
The 31-year-old Richards might have labelled Ronaldo as the best this year, but he did not take Ronaldo's name when he was asked about who his toughest opponent was.
Richards picked former Tottenham star Gareth Bale as his toughest opponent. He even had good things to say about Liverpool's striker Mohamed Salah.
"For me, it is Gareth Bale. When he was in Tottenham he was a top player and he still is. Me and him used to have one-on-one battles," Richards said.
"Salah is my friend, he is a top player. I think he will continue for more years. I played with him in Fiorentina and he was doing the same then. For me, I think he will be better and better and it is good that he has a manager who believes in him," he added.
Richards began his career at Manchester City, and he made 245 appearances across all competitions for the club, and he managed to win a Premier League title and an FA Cup.
He later joined Aston Villa in 2015 and made 31 appearances for Villa until October 2016.
He finally called time on his career in July 2019. (ANI)

Updated: Sep 06, 2019 13:43 IST

We need to continue to work hard and be patient, says Igor Stimac

Guwahati (Assam) [India], Sep 6 (ANI): After India's disappointing 1-2 loss against Oman in the FIFA World Cup Asian Qualifiers, coach Igor Stimac said that the team needs to continue doing hard work and be patient to showcase better results.

Read More

Updated: Sep 06, 2019 13:20 IST

World Cup winner Cafu's son passes away while playing football

Atlanta [USA], Sep 6 (ANI): Son of former Brazil captain and two-time World Cup winner Cafu has passed away after a suspected heart attack at the age of 30.

Read More

Updated: Sep 06, 2019 11:45 IST

Swimming Federation of India bans coach after molestation allegations

New Delhi [India], Sep 6 (ANI): The Swimming Federation of India (SFI) has banned Surajeet Ganguly from any form of coaching or other activities related to the sport across India after videos and photographs of him allegedly molesting a minor girl surfaced on the internet.

Read More

Updated: Sep 06, 2019 10:52 IST

Bianca Andreescu sets up US Open final clash with Serena Williams

New York [USA], Sep 6 (ANI): Canada's Bianca Andreescu will face 23-time Grand Slam winner Serena Williams in the finals of the US Open as she defeated Belinda Bencic 7-6, 7-5 in the semi-final on Thursday (local time).

Read More

Updated: Sep 06, 2019 10:01 IST

When a 12-year-old boy picked waste to fulfill dream of watching Ashes

Melbourne [Australia], Sep 6 (ANI): The oldest cricketing rivalry between England and Australia has a fan following like no other and to showcase his love for the team from Down Under, a 12-year-old boy, Max Waight, saved four years of 'hard earned' pocket money to watch the ongoing series in England.

Read More

Updated: Sep 06, 2019 09:55 IST

Bob Carter appointed as New Zealand women's team coach

Auckland [New Zealand], Sept 6 (ANI): New Zealand Cricket (NZC) on Friday appointed Bob Carter as the head coach of the women's team (White Ferns).

Read More

Updated: Sep 06, 2019 09:25 IST

Netizens hail Steve Smith after his double century against England

New Delhi [India], Sept 6 (ANI): The world number one Test batsman Steve Smith cannot stop scoring runs and in the latest, he scored a double century against England on the second day of the fourth Test in the ongoing Ashes.

Read More

Updated: Sep 06, 2019 08:18 IST

Thailand qualifies for 2020 Women's T20 World Cup

London [UK], Sept 6 (ANI): Thailand defeated Papua New Guinea (PNG) in the semi-final of the Women's T20 World Cup Qualifiers to qualify for their maiden T20 Women's World Cup, scheduled to be played in Australia next year.

Read More

Updated: Sep 06, 2019 07:56 IST

Serena Williams reaches her 10th US Open final

New York [USA], Sept 6 (ANI): American tennis player Serena Williams on Thursday (local time) entered her 10th US Open final as she defeated the world number five Elina Svitolina 6-3, 6-1 in the semi-final match.

Read More

Updated: Sep 05, 2019 23:54 IST

Australia declares at 497/8, Smith scores double ton

Manchester [UK], Sept 5 (ANI): Steve Smith's double ton guided Australia to post a massive total of 497/8, after which they declared their innings in the ongoing fourth Ashes Test against England here on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 05, 2019 23:37 IST

Mumbai school student scales Ladakh's Mt Mentok Kangri II

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Sept 5 (ANI): Kaamya Karthikeyan, a student of Navy Children School here and daughter of a Naval Officer, summitted her second 'above 6,000 metres' peak, Mt Mentok Kangri II on August 24.

Read More

Updated: Sep 05, 2019 23:15 IST

Oman defeat India 2-1 in World Cup Qualifiers

Guwahati (Assam) [India], Sept 5 (ANI): India lost to Oman 2-1 in the opening group E match of the 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium here on Thursday.

Read More
iocl