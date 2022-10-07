Messi says Qatar World Cup will "surely" be his last

New Delhi [India], October 7(ANI): Argentine superstar Lionel Messi made a big announcement saying that the FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar will "surely" be his last.

"It's my last World Cup, surely," said Lionel Messi.

The 35-year-old will be playing in his fifth World Cup. Messi is yet to win a World Cup for Argentina. The closest he came to winning World Cup for his side was in 2014 when Argentina reached the final losing to Germany by a solitary goal. The Argentina star admitted he feels nervous ahead of his last appearance on world football's biggest stage.



"I'm counting down the days to the World Cup. There is anxiety and nerves at the same time. Wanting it to be now, what is going to happen, and ultimately, how is it going to go?" Messi said while speaking to ESPN.

Two-time World Cup champions Argentina are placed in Group C and will play their first match against Saudi Arabia. The last time Argentina won a World Cup was way back in 1986 and before that in 1978.

"In a World Cup, anything can happen. All the matches are very tough. The favourites don't always end up winning. I don't know if we're the favourites, but Argentina is always a candidate because of its history. Now even more so because of the moment, we're in, but we are not the favourites. I think there are other teams that are above us," said Messi.

Messi made his international debut in 2005 and has gone on to make a total of 164 appearances for his country, scoring 90 goals. (ANI)

