Messi touches 50-goal milestone for sixth year in a row

Barcelona [Spain], Dec 22 (ANI): After a goal against Alaves, Barcelona's Lionel Messi completed his half-century of goals in 2019, for the sixth year in a row.

This is the sixth consecutive year Messi has amassed 50 goals for Barcelona and Argentina combined.

Messi had 49 goals under his belt when he stepped out on the field on Saturday against Alves. He scored a goal in the 69th minute of the match to take his tally to 50 goals.

He achieved the milestone for the ninth time in the last 10 calendar years. Messi only missed touching the number back in 2013 when he scored 45 goals.

Barcelona registered a 4-1 win over Alaves. The club top the La Liga table with 39 points. (ANI)

