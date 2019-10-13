Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni
Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni

Messi will be back with us next month: Argentine coach Lionel Scaloni

ANI | Updated: Oct 13, 2019 07:49 IST

Leeds [UK], Oct 13 (ANI): Argentina's coach Lionel Scaloni has confirmed that striker Lionel Messi will be making his return from suspension next month.
Messi was handed a three-month ban from international football in August after accusing South America's governing body CONMEBOL during the Copa America.
As a result, the Argentine skipper has missed friendly matches against Chile, Mexico and Germany, and he will also miss the clash against Ecuador.
"Messi is not here due to suspension. Sergio Aguero is not here because he has been carrying a problem and has not been training 100 per cent with his club. Surely both will be here next month," Goal.com quoted Scaloni as saying.
Messi was controversially sent off in Argentina's third-place play-off win over Chile in July and the verdict did not go down well with the striker as he later did not appear to collect his medal.
The five-time Ballon d'Or winner also explained that he did not want to "be part of this corruption".
Messi had also slammed the match officials at the tournament following Argentina's semi-final loss to hosts Brazil, and he also suggested that referees and the VAR would favour Brazil against Peru in the final, which the former won 3-1.
In their last friendly against Germany, the team managed to go away with a 2-2 draw. Argentina was trailing by a two-goal deficit, but however, the side was able to make a comeback.
Scaloni has already named his team for the match against Ecuador. Agustin Marchesin, Juan Foyth, German Pezzella, Walter Kannemann, Marcos Acuna, Nicolas Gonzalez, Rodrigo De Paul, Leandro Paredes, Lucas Ocampos, Lucas Alario and Lautaro Martinez will be all playing the match.
"The idea is to play with attacking players. With players that get to the penalty area. We believe that this is the right way. We take decisions thinking about what is best for the team," Scaloni said. (ANI)

