Lionel Messi with his sons Thiago and Mateo
Messi's son converts a penalty, celebrates like his father

ANI | Updated: Sep 15, 2019 13:23 IST

New Delhi [India], Sept 15 (ANI): It looks like Argentine striker Lionel Messi's son Mateo has inherited great goal-scoring skills from his father.
In a video posted by Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, Mateo can be seen scoring a penalty and then celebrating like the Barcelona star.
"Happy Birthday my love. Just wish you to be happy all your life and never stop being that cute character that makes our lives happy," she posted the caption in Spanish.


Messi is viewed as the greatest striker currently, along with Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo.
Both Messi and Ronaldo were shortlisted for the Best FIFA player award.
The duo also got nominations in the UEFA awards but they were pipped by Liverpool's defender Virgin van Dijk to take the honour.
Messi is doubtful for the team's opening Champions League match against Borussia Dortmund due to the calf injury he picked up in August.
In August this year, Messi was handed a three-month ban from international football by CONMEBOL, South America's football governing body, for his comments made during the Copa America.
Along with the ban, Messi was also fined USD 50,000. (ANI)

iocl