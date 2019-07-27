Mesut Ozil is 'doing well' after Thursday's carjacking incident

New Delhi [India], July 27 (ANI): After escaping an attack by bikers armed with knives in an attempted carjacking, German footballer Mesut Ozil said he's "doing well".

"@seadk6, my wife Amine and me are doing well again after yesterday's incident in London. Thanks for all your supporting messages guys. #M1O," Ozil tweeted.



The 30-year-old Arsenal club footballer was chased in Golders Green, North London when the gang surrounded his black jeep around 5 p.m. (local time) on Thursday, Anadolu Agency had reported.

Ozil was with his teammate Sead Kolasinac when the incident took place.

Leaving his car behind, Ozil ran into a Turkish restaurant fearing for his life after Kolasinac attempted to take on one of the assailants.

Waiters and chefs from the Likya restaurant rushed to the aid of the football stars, forcing the gang to flee empty-handed.

An Arsenal spokesperson had confirmed that the players were involved in an attempted carjacking, saying, "We have been in contact with both players and they are fine."

"Police were called to Platts Lane, NW3, shortly before 5 p.m. (local time) on Thursday, July 25 to reports of an attempted robbery," a police spokesperson said.

No arrests have been made. (ANI)

