Michael Zorc 'relieved' after Borussia Dortmund secure victory on Bundesliga return

Dortmund [Germany], May 17 (ANI): Borussia Dortmund's sporting director Michael Zorc said he is relieved after the club registered a massive win on Bundesliga return against Schalke.

Bundesliga returned to action on Saturday after a long hiatus caused by the coronavirus pandemic. Borussia Dortmund secured a 4-0 win against Schalke in the match and Zorc said the team did an 'outstanding job'.

"We're all very relieved after the match. We didn't know where we stood after that long break. I can only compliment the team, they did an outstanding job. We highly deserved the victory and to win the game by that margin; that much is very clear. It's very satisfying," the club's official website quoted Zorc as saying.

The club's head coach Lucien Favre also hailed the team's performance saying that they displayed a good performance.

"It was a good performance from us. The result is deserved. We're all very satisfied. You don't know where you stand before the first game. That's the case for every team," Favre said.

Erling Haaland scored the opening goal of the match. After that, Raphael Guerreiro scored a brace while the last goal of the match was netted by Thorgan Hazard. Borussia Dortmund kept clean sheets in four consecutive Bundesliga home games for the first time in more than 10 years.

Many significant changes were witnessed during the Bundesliga's return. There were no customary handshakes before the start of the match as both teams came out to the playing field from different sides of the ground.

To maintain the social distancing norms, substitutes were sitting at 1.5m distance from each other with their masks on.

During the goal celebration, players did not come close to each other and they obeyed the Germany government's order of following physical distancing. (ANI)

