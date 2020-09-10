Michy Batshuayi joins Crystal Palace from Chelsea on season-long loan deal

London [UK], September 10 (ANI): Belgian striker Michy Batshuayi has joined Crystal Palace on a season-long loan deal from Chelsea on Thursday.

Batshuayi returns to Selhurst Park following a successful loan spell at the back-end of the 2018/19 season, where he scored six goals in 13 appearances for the Eagles.

Batshuayi, who reclaims the Palace number 23 shirt, said: "I feel like I'm home now, so it's good. But I need to do a good season here, to work a lot with my teammates and I want to do my best here."

"It's not my first time here. I know the teammates, I know the gaffer, I know how the club works here. For me, it's the best decision. I'm happy, the coach is happy, my teammates are happy. Let's get to work," he added.

The 26-year-old netted twice on international duty for Belgium on Tuesday night before finalising his move back to south London, taking his international tally to an impressive 18 goals in 30 games. His club-record stands at 120 goals in 325 senior appearances across several top divisions in Europe.

Crystal Palace head coach Roy Hodgson said, "I am very happy we have secured Michy on a season-long loan. He made a great impact at the club in his previous loan spell, albeit only five months long, displaying a goal-scoring threat which we very much needed at that time and we are confident he will produce again."

"As a player who will help to convert our chances into goals, Michy will be another valuable addition to the two new signings we have made this summer. It's another boost for the players and fans alike, and I'm sure everyone will join me in saying welcome back Michy," he added. (ANI)

