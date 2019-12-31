Mikel Arteta has strategy to win trophies: Bukayo Saka

London [UK], Dec 31 (ANI): After facing a 2-1 defeat at the hands of Chelsea in the Premier League, Arsenal player Bukayo Saka has backed head coach Mikel Arteta, saying he has the vision and strategy to win trophies for the club.

"We need to win games and win trophies. So, I feel like he has that vision and that strategy. He knows how he wants us to get there. If we can be on board and do what he wants us to, we'll do well," club's official website quoted Saka as saying.

The 18-year-old said that coach Arteta brings new ideas to the team as he understands the players very much.

"He's someone who understands the players, understands the club and all the ideas that he's bringing in," he said.

Bukayo said that the team is very excited to perform under Mikel Arteta's leadership.

"He has a clear strategy of how he wants us to play and we're just really excited to work with him," he added.

Arsenal is on the 12th spot in the Premier League table with 24 points and will next take on Manchester United on January 2. (ANI)

