Mikel Arteta 'really pleased' with Arsenal's 2-1 win over Sheffield United

Sheffield [UK], June 28 (ANI): Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta is 'really, really pleased' with the club's 2-1 win over Sheffield United in the FA Cup here on Sunday.

The victory propelled Arsenal into the semi-finals of the FA Cup.

"I think the attitude and the commitment of every single player that was involved in the game or that was waiting for his opportunity. There were really good moments where we played and we did the things I asked them to do and the way we dealt with Sheffield United's play," the club's official website quoted Arteta as saying.

"... They are really good at what they do, the way they commit people forward, the way they play in the second phases, the way they defend outside the box. I knew there were some phases that we were going to suffer and how we dealt with that... I am really, really pleased," he added.

Nicolas Pepe scored the opening goal of the match in the 25th minute after the Arteta-led side was awarded a penalty. Arsenal finished the first half on the front foot, but the hosts piled on the pressure after the break.

In the second half, David McGoldrick netted an equalizer. As the match was inching closer to its conclusion, Dani Ceballos struck a stunning goal to put Arsenal ahead and handed his side a victory.

Arsenal will now return to action on July 1 when they take on Norwich City in the Premier League. Arteta's side is currently on the ninth spot in the English Premier League with 43 points. (ANI)

