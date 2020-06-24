London [UK], June 24 (ANI): Ahead of the clash against Southampton, Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta termed the opponents as a 'very dangerous' and 'aggressive' team.
"They are a very German side. A manager who has the team into pressing mode, they are really aggressive, really good on the counter-press, really good on the transition, they know what they're doing and they all seem very committed to him. A very dangerous team," the club's official website quoted Arteta as saying.
Arsenal witnessed a poor start in the Premier League following the coronavirus-enforced break.
The club played two matches and suffered a defeat in both the games.
Arsenal resumed the 2019-2020 campaign against Manchester City and lost 3-0. In the next match, Brighton thrashed Arsenal 2-1.
The Arteta-led side is currently on the tenth spot on the Premier League table with just 40 points.
They will take on Southampton on June 25. (ANI)
Mikel Arteta terms Southampton 'very dangerous' ahead of clash
ANI | Updated: Jun 24, 2020 16:07 IST
London [UK], June 24 (ANI): Ahead of the clash against Southampton, Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta termed the opponents as a 'very dangerous' and 'aggressive' team.