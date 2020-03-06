Minamino 'feeling very hungry' to contribute for Liverpool

Liverpool [UK], Mar 6 (ANI): Liverpool's Takumi Minamino is itching to leave lasting impressions during club's matches and is feeling 'very hungry' to contribute to the club.

"In the last three months there have been areas which I'm quite happy about. But personally I would love to contribute more to goals and assists - I'm feeling very hungry about that," the club's official website quoted Minamino as saying.

Minamino joined the club at the start of the year from Austrian outfit Salzburg and has made six appearances for Liverpool since then.

The 25-year-old admitted that he only has 'limited chances' and will have to make the best use of the given opportunities.

"I think I'm still [learning] to fully understand the team, but I still hate to wait. In order to make an instant impact and make a contribution to the team, I'm doing my best every day," he said.

"I only have limited chances but when the manager needs me, I have to show the results of the manager's expectations," Minamino added.

Liverpool top the Premier League table with 79 points and will take on Bournemouth in their next encounter on March 7. (ANI)

