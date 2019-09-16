Mislav Komorski set for NorthEast United return in ISL season six

New Delhi [India], Sept 16 (ANI): Croatian defender Mislav Komorski will be donning the NorthEast United FC colours in Hero Indian Super League (Hero ISL) 2019-20, the club confirmed on Monday.

The 27-year-old was a part of the Highlanders' side which reached the semi-finals last season but missed the later stages due to injury.

A product of the Dinamo Zagreb academy, Komorski began his professional career back in 2010. After representing a host of clubs in his home country, the tall centre-back arrived on Indian shores after signing for the Highlanders ahead of the 2018-19 campaign. He has also represented the Croatia national team in U16, U17, U18, U19 and U20 levels.

Komorski turned out to be an integral part of former NorthEast head coach Eelco Schattorie's set-up early in the campaign and played in 10 matches in the first half of the season. However, an injury cut his season short and he was eventually replaced by Colombian Janeiler Rivas Palacios for the second half of the season.

Besides being a very able defender, Komorski also excels in passing the ball, as shown by his 87.5 per cent passing accuracy rate from last season.

Now fit again, Komorski will be back with the Highlanders for Hero ISL 2019-20 and will hope to flourish under new head coach and fellow countryman Robert Jarni.

The ISL season six will kick start on October 20 and NorthEast United FC will play against Bengaluru FC at Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru on October 21. (ANI)

