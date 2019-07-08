Mitchel Bakker signs four-year contract with Paris Saint-Germain

Paris [France], July 7 (ANI): Mitchel Bakker signed a four-year deal with Paris Saint-Germain on Sunday following the expiration of his contract with Ajax Amsterdam.

The Dutch defender came through the Ajax youth academy and is tied with the club until 30 June 2023.

The 19-year old has played 13 UEFA Youth League games with the Dutch club and in November last year, he was in the Ajax first-team squad for their 2-0 UEFA Champions League victory at AEK Athens.

Bakker is elated over his appointment as he said: "I'm very happy here, I feel good, and I'm really looking forward to getting started working in my new surroundings."

Bakker also pointed out his main qualities saying that he is quick, solid and will aim to play as often as possible.

"Firstly, I'd like to play as often as possible and I'm going to do everything I can to deserve time on the pitch. I'm a rather attacking left-back. I'm quick and solid, those are my main qualities, and I hope to show them here," he said. (ANI)

