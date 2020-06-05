MLS lifts moratorium to allow clubs to return to full team training

New York [US], June 5 (ANI): The Major League Soccer (MLS) on Thursday announced the lifting of training moratorium, permitting clubs to return to full team training.

"Major League Soccer on Thursday lifted its team training moratorium, clearing the way for its 26 clubs to return to full team training for the first time since play was suspended on March 12 due to the COVID-19 pandemic," MLS said in a statement.

MLS said that prior to submitting plans for a return to full team training, teams must have their plans approved by the club's medical staff and a local infectious disease expert.

A strict schedule of COVID-19 testing will also be required and full team training will be mandatory for all players and teams as part of the next step in a return to play, MLS added.

On May 6, MLS had gave clearance for clubs to begin individual training, with all 26 teams subsequently having plans approved to begin workouts over the past month. Also, several clubs began small group training on Thursday.

Individual club plans must remain in compliance with local health and government policies and adhere to detailed health and safety protocols that were created in consultation with medical and infectious disease experts.

The safety protocols include that players must complete a physical examination, and all players and staff must complete two Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) tests 24 hours apart, 72 hours prior to the start of training, and undergo one baseline antibody (serology) test. Also, Players, coaches, and select staff must complete PCR tests every other day and only those with negative results will be allowed to attend training.

Moreover, any player or staff considered to be in a high-risk category for severe illness related to COVID-19 will not be permitted to participate in team training unless cleared by the club's Chief Medical Officer. (ANI)

