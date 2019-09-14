Liverpool striker Mohamed Salah
Liverpool striker Mohamed Salah

Mohamed Salah brushes off rumours related to rift with Sadio Mane

ANI | Updated: Sep 14, 2019 08:36 IST

New Delhi [India], Sept 14 (ANI): Liverpool striker Mohamed Salah on Saturday posted a hilarious video to brush off rumours related to a possible rift between him and teammate Sadio Mane.
Recently, a video involving two toddlers hugging it out went viral on social media and Salah posted the same video on Twitter with his and Mane's heads superimposed on the children and the manager Jurgen Klopp was seen walking down the street having a smirk on his face.


Mane had previously reacted angrily after being substituted in the match between Liverpool and Burnley FC in the ongoing Premier League.
The Reds won the match 3-0 and in the game, Salah also failed to pass the ball to him for a scoring opportunity.
In the ongoing tournament, Salah has registered three goals for the team whereas Mane has managed to score two times.
Liverpool is currently the top placed team in the Premier League and they have a slender lead over Manchester City.
The team will next face Newcastle United in the Premier League today. After this match, the side will kick off their Champions League campaign.
In the Champions League, the Reds will face Napoli in their first match on September 17. (ANI)

Updated: Sep 14, 2019 07:59 IST

Steve Smith continues his record-breaking spree, goes past Inzamam-ul-Haq

London [UK], Sept 14 (ANI): Australia batsman Steve Smith who is having a remarkable Ashes, has broken the record of former Pakistan skipper Inzamam-ul-Haq of scoring most fifty-plus scores against a single team in Test cricket.

Read More

Updated: Sep 14, 2019 07:59 IST

Fifth Ashes Test: England end day two in a strong position

London [UK], Sept 14 (ANI): England ended day two of the fifth and final Ashes Test in a strong position after bundling out Australia for 225 in the first innings, gaining a lead of 69 runs here at the Oval.

Read More

Updated: Sep 13, 2019 23:37 IST

Rijiju honours former hockey champions

New Delhi [India], Sept 13 (ANI): Union Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju on Friday honoured the former hockey players for their achievements and contribution to the country.

Read More

Updated: Sep 13, 2019 23:17 IST

Ashes: Jofra Archer's six-wicket haul restricts Australia to 225

London [UK], Sept 13 (ANI): Pacer Jofra Archer's six-wicket haul has restricted Australia to 225 on day two of the ongoing fifth Ashes Test at the Oval here on Friday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 13, 2019 21:53 IST

Bianca Andreescu receives customised WWE belt

New Delhi [India], Sept 13 (ANI): US Open winner, Canada's Bianca Andreescu, received a customised World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) Championship belt on Friday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 13, 2019 21:20 IST

Team ready to take on India in T20I, says Temba Bavuma

Dharamshala (Himachal Pradesh) [India], Sept 13 (ANI): South Africa batsman Temba Bavuma on Friday said that the players are ready as a team to take on India in the first T20I here.

Read More

Updated: Sep 13, 2019 20:27 IST

Davis Cup: India to take on Pak in November after security review

New Delhi [India], Sept 13 (ANI): All India Tennis Association (AITA) on Friday announced the new dates for the Davis Cup tie between India and Pakistan which will be held in Islamabad tentatively on November 29-30 or on November 30-December 1 this year.

Read More

Updated: Sep 13, 2019 19:14 IST

Sarfaraz Ahmed retains captaincy for Sri Lanka series

Lahore [Pakistan], Sept 13 (ANI): Despite Pakistan's disappointing performance in the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup, Sarfaraz Ahmed has retained his captaincy in the upcoming home series against Sri Lanka, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) said on Friday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 13, 2019 17:36 IST

Japan Olympic Museum all set to open in Tokyo

Tokyo [Japan], Sept 13 (ANI): Ahead of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, Japan's Olympic Museum located near the National Olympic Stadium here is all set to open for the public on Saturday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 13, 2019 16:43 IST

Mitchell Marsh fifer bundles England for 294 in fifth Ashes Test

London [UK], Sept 13 (ANI): All-rounder Mitchell Marsh's five-wicket haul helped Australia to bundled out England for 294 runs in the ongoing fifth Ashes Test at the Oval here on Friday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 13, 2019 16:02 IST

Ireland's head coach Graham Ford signs three-year contract...

Dublin [Ireland], Sept 13 (ANI): Ireland's head coach Graham Ford signed a three-year contract extension with the board until April 2022 on Friday ahead of the T20I tri-nation series.

Read More

Updated: Sep 13, 2019 14:58 IST

BCCI on track to hold elections as planned on October 22: Vinod Rai

New Delhi [India], Sept 13 (ANI): Supreme Court-appointed Committee of Administrators (CoA) chief Vinod Rai on Friday said the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is on track for holding elections as planned on October 22.

Read More
iocl