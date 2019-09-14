Mohamed Salah brushes off rumours related to rift with Sadio Mane

New Delhi [India], Sept 14 (ANI): Liverpool striker Mohamed Salah on Saturday posted a hilarious video to brush off rumours related to a possible rift between him and teammate Sadio Mane.

Recently, a video involving two toddlers hugging it out went viral on social media and Salah posted the same video on Twitter with his and Mane's heads superimposed on the children and the manager Jurgen Klopp was seen walking down the street having a smirk on his face.



Mane had previously reacted angrily after being substituted in the match between Liverpool and Burnley FC in the ongoing Premier League.

The Reds won the match 3-0 and in the game, Salah also failed to pass the ball to him for a scoring opportunity.

In the ongoing tournament, Salah has registered three goals for the team whereas Mane has managed to score two times.

Liverpool is currently the top placed team in the Premier League and they have a slender lead over Manchester City.

The team will next face Newcastle United in the Premier League today. After this match, the side will kick off their Champions League campaign.

In the Champions League, the Reds will face Napoli in their first match on September 17. (ANI)