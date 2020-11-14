Mohamed Salah tests positive for coronavirus

Cairo [Egypt], November 13 (ANI): The football-association">Egyptian Football Association (EFA) on Friday announced that Mohamed Salah has tested positive for coronavirus.

EFA said that the Liverpool forward is asymptomatic.



"The medical swab conducted on our national football team showed that our international player, Mohamed Salah, the star of Liverpool, was infected with the coronavirus, after his test came positive, although he does not suffer from any symptoms, while the other members of the team tested negative and our international star underwent the medical protocol after coordinating the doctor of the team," EFA said in a statement in Arabic.

EFA also stated that "our star is subject to further checks during the coming hours."

Egypt is scheduled to take on Togo in the Africa Cup of Nations qualification on Sunday. (ANI)

