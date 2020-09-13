Mohamed Salah's hat-trick guides Liverpool to victory over Leeds United

Liverpool [UK], September 13 (ANI): Mohamed Salah's hat-trick guided Liverpool to a 4-3 win over Leeds United in the Premier League here on Saturday.

The victory provided Liverpool with a winning start in the new Premier League season. The match witnessed a very intense start as five goals were struck in the first half.

Salah scored the opening goal of the match, successfully converting a penalty in the fourth minute. In the 12th minute, Jack Harrison of the newly-promoted Leeds United netted a goal to level the scores.



Liverpool again managed to take a lead as Virgil van Dijk scored a goal in the 20th minute. Patrick Bamford then scored an equaliser in the 30th minute but through Salah's sublime form, the Jurgen Klopp-led side took the advantage again in the 33rd minute.

In the second half, Mateusz Klich put the ball in the net for Leeds United in the 66th minute, bringing the scoreline to 3-3. Continuing the scintillating form, Salah again converted a penalty in the 88th minute which sealed the win for Liverpool.

Liverpool will now take on Chelsea on September 20. (ANI)

