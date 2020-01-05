Mohun Bagan beats Real Kashmir FC, reclaims top spot in I-League points table

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Jan 5 (ANI): Mohun Bagan defeated Real Kashmir FC by 2-0 to reclaim their top spot in the I-league's points table here on Sunday.

As many as 11,500 spectators thronged the stadium to watch the match. In the thrilling encounter, Joseba Beitia scored the opening goal of the match in the 71st minute and Nongdamba Naorem doubled Mohun Bagan's lead over Real Kashmir FC in the 73rd minute.

After the victory, Mohun Bagan regained the top spot in the I-league with 10 points.

RKFC co-founder Sandeep Chattoo said that their club won the hearts of its fans in Kashmir.

"Definitely Mohan Bagan played a good game but I am quite confident that RKFC won hearts of its fans in Kashmir. Every match is a lesson for us to improve further and I am sure we have learnt our lessons," Chattoo said in a statement.

On the other hand, RKFC coach, David Robertson said they played a good game.

"I am happy with my boys. We played a good game. They scored two goals and we didn't. We lost our focus for five minutes against a team like Mohun Bagan and they capitalized on it. It's just these fine margins of football. I am just disappointed," Robertson said.

Deputy Commissioner Srinagar, Shahid Iqbal Choudhary, was also present during the match.

"It's heartening to see the popularity of the game and response of the people for the RKFC as well as the game. Football emerged as the winner at the end of the game," he said.

Mohun Bagan coach, Kibu Vicuna said, "We won against a tough opponent, but it was not our best match. Real Kashmir were going with their set piece, but we played better football against Churchill brothers."

"Today we played good football, and copped with the difficulties of condition," Vicuna added. (ANI)

