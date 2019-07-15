Mohun Bagan claimed their first victory against Salgaocar FC 4-2 on Saturday followed by a win over Sesa FA 2-0 on Sunday.
Mohun Bagan claimed their first victory against Salgaocar FC 4-2 on Saturday followed by a win over Sesa FA 2-0 on Sunday.

Mohun Bagan coach happy with club's performance in pre-season friendlies

ANI | Updated: Jul 15, 2019 17:04 IST

Leeds [UK], July 15 (ANI): Mohun Bagan coach Kibu Vicuna has expressed his satisfaction over the club's performance in the pre-season friendlies in Goa.
The club has played two matches and triumphed in both. Mohun Bagan claimed their first victory against Salgaocar FC 4-2 on Saturday followed by a win over Sesa FA 2-0 on Sunday.
"I'm happy with the performance of the team in both the games. I think we played better with the ball (against Salgaocar). I think we had many chances in the two games," Goal.com quoted Vicuna as saying.
Moreover, the 47-year old said that they committed too many mistakes against Sesa in the first half but bettered themselves in the second half.
"I think we played better in the second half (against Sesa) not only because we scored the goal. Subu (Surabuddin Mallick) had three good chances," he said.
"We committed too many mistakes in the midfield line in the first half. The second half was better. We controlled the game. We created chances from set-pieces and also the opponent team had an only chance in the whole match," he added.
Vicuna is now aiming to build a solid team as he said: "Fran Gonzalez and Joseba Beitia are coming. We also have good players in Shilton D'Silva, Imran Khan and some other players who can play in the midfield line."
"There are also two to three good players who are on trials. It's not a question of midfield but the style of the game. It's going to take us time because it's a new team - not only the foreigners, (Indian players like) Ashutosh Mehta, Romario (Jesuraj), Nongdamba (Naorem), Dhanachandra (Singh). So it's going to take time to make a solid team together," he added. (ANI)

Updated: Jul 15, 2019 18:16 IST

Liverpool's Georginio Wijnaldum 'hungry' to achieve more

Liverpool [UK], July 15 (ANI): The victory of Liverpool in the Champions League last month, has been motivating the club's Georginio Wijnaldum, making him 'hungry' to achieve even more.

Read More

Updated: Jul 15, 2019 17:22 IST

Rohit Sharma feels cricket rules need 'serious look in'

New Delhi [India], July 15 (ANI): India opener Rohit Sharma on Monday said that some rules in cricket definitely needs a serious look in.

Read More

Updated: Jul 15, 2019 17:21 IST

I'm not a perfect role model, says Neymar

Leeds [UK], July 15 (ANI): Paris Saint-Germain player Neymar, who has been surrounded by controversies in the recent times, says that he is neither a superhero nor a perfect role model.

Read More

Updated: Jul 15, 2019 15:25 IST

CWC'19: There was judgment error on overthrow, says Simon Taufel...

Sydney [Australia], July 15 (ANI): A day after England lifted its maiden ICC Men's Cricket World Cup trophy, former Australian umpire Simon Taufel on Monday said that England should have got only five runs instead of six runs off the third ball of the last over against New Zealand.

Read More

Updated: Jul 15, 2019 14:27 IST

Kids, don't take up sport: James Neesham after England win World...

New Delhi [India], July 15 (ANI): England won the World Cup, while New Zealand won the world. If a third category is added it would be - James Neesham won the hearts!

Read More

Updated: Jul 15, 2019 13:23 IST

BJD MP Achyuta Samanta welcomes Dutee Chand

New Delhi [India], July 15 (ANI): BJD lawmaker Achyuta Samanta on Monday welcomed sprinter Dutee Chand after she won the gold medal in 100m at World University Games in Napoli, Italy.

Read More

Updated: Jul 15, 2019 12:06 IST

CWC'19 final: Former cricketers criticise boundary countback rule

Delhi [India], July 15 (ANI): Some former cricketers are criticising the boundary countback rule after England beat New Zealand to lift their maiden ICC Men's Cricket World Cup at Lord's on Sunday night.

Read More

Updated: Jul 15, 2019 11:55 IST

Hopefully, World Cup win will bring passion back to England,...

London [UK], July 15 (ANI): English fast bowler Liam Plunkett said he is hopeful that the maiden ICC Men's Cricket World Cup title win will bring passion back to England.

Read More

Updated: Jul 15, 2019 10:10 IST

CWC'19 final: New Zealand didn't deserve to lose, says Jos Buttler

London [UK], July 15 (ANI): England wicket-keeper batsman Jos Buttler said New Zealand did not deserve to lose the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup final at Lord's on Sunday night.

Read More

Updated: Jul 15, 2019 09:55 IST

England women's team congratulates men on winning maiden Cricket...

New Delhi [India], July 15 (ANI): England women's team, the 2017 World Cup champions, congratulated the men's side on winning their maiden World Cup title at Lord's on Sunday night.

Read More

Updated: Jul 15, 2019 09:53 IST

CWC'19 final: Ben Stokes' advice helped Jofra Archer in super over

London [UK], July 15 (ANI): England fast bowler Jofra Archer said teammate Ben Stokes' advice helped him during the super over of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup final match against New Zealand at Lord's on Sunday night.

Read More

Updated: Jul 15, 2019 08:48 IST

Sorry we couldn't deliver, says Neesham after NZ World Cup final defeat

New Delhi [India], July 15 (ANI): New Zealand batting all-rounder James Neesham on Monday apologised to Kiwi supporters for not being able to win the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup final at Lord's.

Read More
iocl