Mohun Bagan coach happy with club's performance in pre-season friendlies

Leeds [UK], July 15 (ANI): Mohun Bagan coach Kibu Vicuna has expressed his satisfaction over the club's performance in the pre-season friendlies in Goa.

The club has played two matches and triumphed in both. Mohun Bagan claimed their first victory against Salgaocar FC 4-2 on Saturday followed by a win over Sesa FA 2-0 on Sunday.

"I'm happy with the performance of the team in both the games. I think we played better with the ball (against Salgaocar). I think we had many chances in the two games," Goal.com quoted Vicuna as saying.

Moreover, the 47-year old said that they committed too many mistakes against Sesa in the first half but bettered themselves in the second half.

"I think we played better in the second half (against Sesa) not only because we scored the goal. Subu (Surabuddin Mallick) had three good chances," he said.

"We committed too many mistakes in the midfield line in the first half. The second half was better. We controlled the game. We created chances from set-pieces and also the opponent team had an only chance in the whole match," he added.

Vicuna is now aiming to build a solid team as he said: "Fran Gonzalez and Joseba Beitia are coming. We also have good players in Shilton D'Silva, Imran Khan and some other players who can play in the midfield line."

"There are also two to three good players who are on trials. It's not a question of midfield but the style of the game. It's going to take us time because it's a new team - not only the foreigners, (Indian players like) Ashutosh Mehta, Romario (Jesuraj), Nongdamba (Naorem), Dhanachandra (Singh). So it's going to take time to make a solid team together," he added. (ANI)

