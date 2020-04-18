Mohun Bagan declared I-League champions as season gets called off

New Delhi [India], April 18 (ANI): Mohun Bagan on Saturday were officially crowned as the winners after the remaining 28 matches of the I-League were cancelled as coronavirus continues to rage.

Subrata Dutta, Senior Vice President, All India Football Federation and Chairman, League Committee chaired AIFF League Committee Meeting which was held via video conference on April 18.

The meeting was summoned to discuss various issues pertaining to League affairs for the 2019-20 season in the context of the coronavirus pandemic.

"The committee recommended that the 2019-20 season be deemed to be concluded. That Mohun Bagan be declared as the I-League champion for the 2019-20 season as they stand atop current standings in the Hero I-League until the point of suspension on March 14, 2020," the AIFF said in a statement.

Mohun Bagan had already clinched the coveted title with four rounds left to be played before the apex body suspended the tournament on March 14.

The Committee recommended that there be no relegation from the I-League 2019-20 season. It also recommended abandoning the youth leagues as the panel felt it would be an injustice for players to be compromising with social distancing.

"Hence, recommended to stand by the conclusion of all youth leagues in the current season - the Hero sub-junior League, the Hero Junior League, the Hero Elite League, and the U-17 Khelo India Girls League - and start afresh from 2020-21 season," the AIFF release said. (ANI)

