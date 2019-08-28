Mohun Bagan defeats BSS Sporting Club by 2-1

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], Aug 28 (ANI): Mohun Bagan coach Antonio Vicuna has stressed the need to add 'killing instinct' though his club registered a 2-1 victory against BSS Sporting Club in the Calcutta Football League (CFL) at Kalyani Stadium on Wednesday.

"I am happy with the result. We have to add the killing instinct in our game. We have to close the games well and we can't waste so many chances. We could have been up 4-1 in 30 minutes," Goal.com quoted Vicuna as saying.

This is Mohun Bagan's first victory in the tournament and Vicuna is happy that they have earned three points.

"They scored a goal and we became a bit nervous. In the last 15 minutes, the match was pretty open. But it was important to win three points. We had to win today after wasting points in the first two games," he said. (ANI)

