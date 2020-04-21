Mohun Bagan lift I-League title as AIFF approves League Committee's recommendations

New Delhi [India], April 21 (ANI): Mohun Bagan has been declared as the I-League winner for the 2019-2020 season after the Executive Committee of the All India Football Federation (AIFF) approved recommendations of the League Committee.

"The Executive Committee agreed with the conclusions and the recommendations of the League Committee that this was a force majeure circumstance and the AIFF and all stakeholders must focus on a priority basis on safety and health aspects of players, officials, and fans," AIFF said in a statement on Tuesday.

The conclusion of the 2019-2020 season has been approved. Subrata Dutta, Senior Vice President, All India Football Federation and Chairman, League Committee chaired AIFF League Committee Meeting held via video conference on April 18 amid the coronavirus crisis. Several recommendations were made during the meeting.

As the I-League season was not completed, there will be no relegation and the remaining prize money in the I-League 2019-20 (apart from the champion's prize money) will be equally divided among the remaining 10 participating clubs.

All the youth leagues in the current season have been concluded and will start afresh from the 2020-21 season. Also, AIFF is waiting to discuss with the Asian Football Confederation to understand the feasibility of organising a shorter duration tournament next season with 2nd division clubs for qualification to the I-League 2020-21.

The Executive Committee also approved an "extension of the deadline for submission of the requisite documentation for the AIFF Academy Accreditation process after the ongoing lockdown is revoked". (ANI)

