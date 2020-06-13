Mohun Bagan not to reopen club tent due to rising coronavirus cases

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], June 13 (ANI): I-League winners Mohun Bagan on Saturday announced that they are reversing their decision to reopen club tent from June 15 as coronavirus continues to rage.

West Bengal has recorded over 10,000 coronavirus cases. Also, 476 new COVID-19 cases were reported on Friday in the state.

The state has 5,587 active cases while 4,206 patients have been discharged and 451 have succumbed to the disease.

"We regret to inform that although we wanted to open the Club Tent from Monday, the situation due to the COVID-19 pandemic is very serious and the rate of infected people is drastically increasing every day, the Club said in an official statement.

"In view of the above prevailing situation and for the safety of all our members and supporters, the club management has decided not to open the Club Tent from Monday, June 15, 2020. We are keeping a close watch on the situation and will do periodical review," it added.

Earlier, the club assured the players that it will clear the salary dues in two installments, the first of which will be paid by June 30.

The club said that it will pay fifty per cent of the dues by June 30 and the remainder will be paid on or before July 20 as part of the second installment.

In April, Mohun Bagan was officially crowned as the winners of I-League in April after the remaining 28 matches of the tournament were cancelled due to coronavirus outbreak. (ANI)

