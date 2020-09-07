Mollie Green joins Birmingham City women

Birmingham [UK], September 7 (ANI): England midfielder Mollie Green has joined Birmingham City women from Manchester United on Monday.

The signing of the 23-year-old continues the strengthening process of the squad under new head coach Carla Ward.

Hailing from Merseyside, the former England Under-19 international began her footballing journey as a youth player with Liverpool.

Having made the step up into the senior side, where she made just a solitary appearance, she later joined local rivals, Everton, in 2017.

After a season with The Toffees, during which she made 20 appearances and scored three times, she joined the newly formed Championship side Manchester United in their debut season.

During that campaign, she found the back of the net an impressive 13 times in 18 games including a hat-trick in an 8-0 victory over Millwall.

In January 2020 she was loaned to Sheffield United - playing under Ward - and scored twice in her three matches before the season was curtailed because of the coronavirus. (ANI)

