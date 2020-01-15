Momo Sissoko announces retirement from football

Liverpool [UK], Jan 15 (ANI): Former Liverpool and Juventus player Momo Sissoko on Tuesday announced retirement from football.

After joining the Reds from Valencia, the 34-year-old made 87 appearances for Liverpool between July 2005 and January 2008.

The midfielder represented 15 clubs during his career including Paris Saint-Germain.

Sissoko thanked Liverpool fans for all the love that he got from them.

"The response is easy: Thanks for all the love, thanks for everything. I'm very proud to be part of the Liverpool family," Liverpool's official website quoted Sissoko as saying.

"I came to a family team like Liverpool. I want to thank everyone in Liverpool, all of the supporters over the world," he added. (ANI)

