Mondal feels atmosphere at Bengaluru FC perfect for his growth

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 21 (ANI): West Bengal-born defender Hira Mondal caught everyone's attention with his assured performances for SC East Bengal in the Indian Super League (ISL) last season.

The 25-year-old was among the top Indian defenders at SC East Bengal last season and was the shining light in an otherwise disappointing season for the red and gold brigade.

He had the highest number of interceptions for a SC East Bengal player (29) and played 16 times for the Kolkata outfit in his debut season.

Mondal's performances earned him a move to Bengaluru FC this summer and he will now be part of the Blues' rejuvenated squad ahead of the upcoming ISL season.



"Bengaluru FC are a big club and the most successful club in India over the last ten years. A lot of players from this club play for the Indian national team. So, I thought that if I want to progress and achieve my goals, the atmosphere at Bengaluru FC is perfect for that," said Hira Mondal as per the ISL website.

"It was a difficult decision for me as SC East Bengal are a big club too. I was a local player as well so it was a tough decision but I decided to move out of the city to make progress in my career," he added.

The defender further said he feels very pleased and fortunate to have got a chance to share the dressing room with Sunil Chhetri.

"It is a dream of every Indian player to train and play with Sunil Chhetri. I have also dreamt of playing with him. I feel very pleased and fortunate to have got a chance to share the dressing room with him," said Mondal.

"He has played so many matches, scored so many goals and has such experience in the game that I have a lot to learn from him. I'm looking forward to start training and meeting him," Mondal added. (ANI)

