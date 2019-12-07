More anxiety means less precision: Diego Simeone

Leeds [UK], Dec 7 (ANI): Atletico Madrid manager Diego Simeone said anxiety caused his team to have less precision in the match against Villarreal.

The club played a goalless draw against Villarreal in La Liga on Saturday.

"It is normal that when you generate so many chances and do not convert, anxiety appears. And more anxiety, less precision," Goal.com quoted Simone as saying.

Simeone said that when anxiety disappears, precision will come.

"When anxiety disappears, tranquillity and precision will come from the players we have. Today we had clear occasions, Joao Felix and [Renan] Lodi's, but we did not define them correctly," he said.

Atletico Madrid are currently placed on the sixth spot in the La Liga points table with 26 points from 16 games. (ANI)

