More to do but players should be proud of how they've fared all season: Frank Lampard

London [UK], Aug 3 (ANI): Chelsea manager Frank Lampard on Monday said that although there are things to work on, players should be proud of how they've competed in the 2019-2020 season.

Recently, Chelsea suffered a 2-1 defeat at the hands of Arsenal in the FA Cup final.

"You can lose a final and we have done, which is frustrating for us but there's a bigger picture that we're working towards here and we've seen lots of good things," the club's official website quoted Lampard as saying.

"We understand there are things to work on but the players should be proud of how they've competed all season. The league position is a huge plus for us because not many people did give us that chance at the start and now we have to look at how we can get better. This game showed there is still plenty of room to get better," he added.

In Premier League, Chelsea finished the season on the fourth spot with 66 points. The club is now preparing for the Champions League where they will take on Bayern Munich on August 9. (ANI)

