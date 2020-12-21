Morgan will return to United States in January

London [UK], December 21 (ANI): Tottenham Hotspur on Monday announced that striker Alex Morgan will return to the United States in January after the conclusion of the first half of the FA Women's Super League (WSL) season.

Morgan joined the side in September from Orlando Pride and made five appearances in Tottenham colours, scoring twice in the WSL, following her return to action after giving birth in May.

The experienced striker's first few months in north London have been overshadowed due to fitness issues, with a niggling knee problem preventing from making her debut until November.

Morgan finally opened her scoring account for Tottenham from the penalty spot in a 3-1 WSL win over Brighton on December 6 and repeated the trick in a victory against Aston Villa by the same scoreline seven days later.



Morgan thanked teammates, the club's staff and fans for their support and making her soccer journey very special.

"I will be forever grateful to the club, my team-mates and Spurs supporters for taking such good care of me and my family. From the moment I arrived in London, I realised I was part of a first-class organisation, one that helped provide me the opportunity to immerse myself back into the game I love," she said in the club's official statement.

"Thank you to everyone who helped make this chapter in my soccer journey so special... COYS," the striker added.

Head of Women's Football Heather Cowan said: "We were delighted at the start of the season when Alex chose us as her Club to help regain fitness and take her first steps back into competitive football after giving birth earlier this year.

"It has been a pleasure to have Alex with us during this period and the whole squad has taken a lot from working every day with someone at the top of the women's game. We wish Alex all the best for the future both at club and international level as she prepares to return back home with her family. She will always be welcome here at Spurs," she added. (ANI)

