Mourinho hints Alli is unhappy at Tottenham but refused to comment on potential transfer

London [UK], January 16 (ANI): Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho admitted that some players can be "unhappy" in the team but refused to comment on transfer rumours of English midfielder Dele Alli.

Alli has been in and out of the picture since Mourinho took over at Spurs last season, with the midfielder all but excluded from the Portuguese manager's plans this campaign.

The England star has made only four league appearances this season, playing a total of 74 minutes in the Premier League.

"In every dressing room are unhappy players. For sure. If any one of us, of my tribe, tells you that in his dressing room are only happy players, I don't think it's true. Or somebody is so so lucky to have a miracle in his hands," Goal.com quoted Mourinho as saying.





"Then you can have [an] unhappy professional and the unhappy professional is the one that is unhappy but feels that his duty is to work, work, work and work. And there is the unhappy that believes that it's not his job to fight and to work every minute for the squad and for the club," he added.

Alli's absence from league action has led to several transfer rumours, with former manager Mauricio Pochettino and Paris Saint-Germain reported to be among his potential suitors.

"The question is if I let Dele go without getting a player in exchange and I'm not going to answer that. It's not a question that I am comfortable to answer. Of course, I would know how to answer. But I am not ready to answer. I am not ready to make public my vision of the situation," Mourinho said.

Spurs currently sit sixth in the Premier League standings, six points behind league-leaders Manchester United, who face second-placed Liverpool this weekend. Tottenham will face Sheffield United on Sunday before turning their focus towards an FA Cup visit to Wycombe. (ANI)

