Moussa Sissoko excited to begin 2020-2021 season

London [UK], September 3 (ANI): Tottenham's Moussa Sissoko, who is excited to begin the 2020-2021 season, said that he hopes it to be a "great season" for the club.

"Everyone is excited and looking forward to this new season. Last season we had a new manager, and sometimes it takes time to adapt to a new style of play. In the last few months, we have worked hard and during the last few games you could see we were better on the pitch," the club's official website quoted Sissoko as saying.

"Hopefully, this will be a great season for us, we are excited to start the league. We want to start the season well and the first game will be a good opportunity to show that we are going to compete until the end of the season," he added.

Sissoko is currently with the France squad for UEFA Nations League matches against Sweden and Croatia.

Tottenham will begin their 2020-2021 Premier League season with a clash against Everton on September 13.

Sissoko further stated, "When we all come back, we will work again and try to be ready for the first game. We want to start the season on the front foot."

Tottenham had finished the 2019-2020 season of the Premier League in the sixth place. (ANI)

