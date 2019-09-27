Moussa Sissoko signs new contract with Tottenham

London [UK], Sept 27 (ANI): Moussa Sissoko on Friday signed a new contract with Tottenham, which will keep him at the club until 2023.

The midfielder joined the club back in 2016 from Newcastle United and made 132 appearances for Tottenham.

Sissoko said he is 'very proud' to sign the new deal.

"Of course, I'm very proud to sign a new deal with the Club - that means the Club believes in me and they're happy with what I'm doing. So hopefully I can give my best to the Club for a long time and hopefully we can get some trophies all together," the club's official website quoted Sissoko as saying.

When asked how much he has developed, both professionally and personally, since he joined the club, Sissoko said: "I think on both sides I've learned a lot - as a man and as a footballer. The facilities here, the talent of the players and even the talent of the coaching staff is unbelievable."

"I've learned a lot from them and as a person as well, I've learned plenty. That's why I'm very happy to be here and sign this new deal and, like I said, hopefully, we can achieve some good moments all together," he added. (ANI)

