Tottenham's Moussa Sissoko
Tottenham's Moussa Sissoko

Moussa Sissoko signs new contract with Tottenham

ANI | Updated: Sep 27, 2019 19:30 IST

London [UK], Sept 27 (ANI): Moussa Sissoko on Friday signed a new contract with Tottenham, which will keep him at the club until 2023.
The midfielder joined the club back in 2016 from Newcastle United and made 132 appearances for Tottenham.
Sissoko said he is 'very proud' to sign the new deal.
"Of course, I'm very proud to sign a new deal with the Club - that means the Club believes in me and they're happy with what I'm doing. So hopefully I can give my best to the Club for a long time and hopefully we can get some trophies all together," the club's official website quoted Sissoko as saying.
When asked how much he has developed, both professionally and personally, since he joined the club, Sissoko said: "I think on both sides I've learned a lot - as a man and as a footballer. The facilities here, the talent of the players and even the talent of the coaching staff is unbelievable."
"I've learned a lot from them and as a person as well, I've learned plenty. That's why I'm very happy to be here and sign this new deal and, like I said, hopefully, we can achieve some good moments all together," he added. (ANI)

Updated: Sep 27, 2019 19:49 IST

Pakistan-Sri Lanka first ODI called-off, second rescheduled

Karachi [Pakistan], Sept 27 : After the much-awaited first ODI between Pakistan and Sri Lanka was called off without a ball bowled at National Stadium here on Friday, the second ODI has been rescheduled to September 30.

Read More

Updated: Sep 27, 2019 19:35 IST

FIFA U17 Women's World Cup 2020 will galvanise country: Belinda Wilson

New Delhi [India], Sept 27 (ANI): FIFA Women's Football regional consultant Belinda Wilson feels the FIFA U17 Women's World Cup India 2020 will galvanise the whole country, not just on the women's game, but also of the men.

Read More

Updated: Sep 27, 2019 19:00 IST

Lance Klusener appointed as head coach of Afghanistan cricket team

Kabul [Afghanistan], Sept 27 (ANI): Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) on Friday announced former South Africa all-rounder Lance Klusener as their new head coach.

Read More

Updated: Sep 27, 2019 18:55 IST

James Milner is unbelievably important, says Jurgen Klopp

Liverpool [UK], Sept 27 (ANI): Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp praised James Milner calling him 'Mr Professional' and 'unbelievably important' for the club.

Read More

Updated: Sep 27, 2019 18:30 IST

BCCI announces women's squad for West Indies tour

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Sept 27 (ANI): The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced the women's squad for the upcoming tour of West Indies.

Read More

Updated: Sep 27, 2019 18:26 IST

Jurgen Klopp sheds light on Alisson Becker's return

Liverpool [UK], Sept 27 (ANI): Liverpool's goalkeeper Alisson Becker could return to training with the team from Sunday onwards, revealed manager Jurgen Klopp.

Read More

Updated: Sep 27, 2019 18:11 IST

Sarah Taylor retires from international cricket

London [India], Sept 27 (ANI): England wicket-keeper batswoman Sarah Taylor on Friday announced her retirement from the international cricket.

Read More

Updated: Sep 27, 2019 18:08 IST

Never said it was going to be easy this season, says Solskjaer

Leeds [UK], Sept 27 (ANI): Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is upbeat even as the club remains quite low on the points table.

Read More

Updated: Sep 27, 2019 18:05 IST

India beat Maldives in SAFF U-18 Championship, advance to final

Kathmandu [Nepal], Sept 27 (ANI): India U-18 defeated Maldives 4-0 in the SAFF U-18 Championship 2019 here on Friday to secure their spot in the final of the tournament.

Read More

Updated: Sep 27, 2019 17:57 IST

Will reply critics with better performance in World...

New Delhi [India], Sept 27 (ANI): Boxer Sarita Devi is confident of better performance in the upcoming World Championships and on Friday said that she will reply to critics with her performance.

Read More

Updated: Sep 27, 2019 17:36 IST

Not satisfied with her laurels, Mary Kom says she's hungry for...

New Delhi [India], Sept 27 (ANI): Indian boxer Mary Kom, who is a six-time World Champion, is not satisfied with her past achievements as she aims for an Olympic gold medal.

Read More

Updated: Sep 27, 2019 15:25 IST

Korea Open: Parupalli Kashyap trounce Jan O Jorgensen in quarter-final

Incheon [South Korea], Sept 27 (ANI): Shuttler Parupalli Kashyap defeated Denmark's Jan O Jorgensen 24-22, 21-8 in a quarter-final match of the Korea Open here on Friday.

Read More
iocl