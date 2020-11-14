Mumbai City FC players celebrate Children's Day with Special Olympics Bharat athletes

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 14 (ANI): Indian Super League (ISL) club Mumbai City FC on Saturday celebrated Children's Day with Special Olympics Bharat athletes, via a virtual meet and greet.

The Special athletes got a chance to interact and learn from some of their heroes from the club, including experienced defender and Indian international Mandar Rao Dessai, Mumbai City Head Coach Sergio Lobera, and Strength and Conditioning Coach Manuel Sayabera.

The Islanders, who are currently in a bio-secure bubble in Goa ahead of the upcoming 2020-21 ISL season, interacted with the Special athletes on a wide range of topics including the impact of lockdown on training and effective coaching techniques.

This was followed by a live demonstration of football skills by Special Olympics footballers who have won silver and bronze medals for India at the Special Olympics World Games.



"The Special Olympics Bharat Athletes are the best example to show that if you believe in yourself and work hard, it is possible to achieve all your dreams, in sports as well as life. It is my immense pleasure to get this opportunity to interact with such inspiring young talent," said Head coach Sergio Lobera in an official statement.

In return, the Islanders also showed a few simple exercises to the young athletes, which they can incorporate in their daily routines at home.

"I would like to reiterate what the coaches said about how good communication could strengthen the team overall. Special Athletes want the same too. Viable communication with them would enhance their Confidence. Just simple talking with them could usher a joyful journey," Air Marshal Denzil Keelor, Founder and CEO, SO Bharat said.

"Mumbai City FC has opened their hearts for us. This is an opportunity for a meaningful and quality sports experience through an Inclusive involvement," he added.

Mumbai City will begin their 2020-21 ISL season against NorthEast United FC on November 21, 2020, in Goa. (ANI)

