Mumbai City FC's Apuia wins Emerging Player of Month award for December 2022

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 3 (ANI): Mumbai City FC midfielder Lalengmawia Ralte, who is fondly known as Apuia, has been adjudged as the Emerging Player of the Month for December 2022 for his impressive bout across his side's three wins in December.

The youngster came clutch as he scored a brace in the Islanders' game against East Bengal FC, which they won 3-0.

Holding the fort in the midfield alongside Moroccan international Ahmed Jahouh and Apuia has been a central figure under head coach Des Buckingham's set-up and has been pivotal in all their performances this season.



Seven out of the 15 experts chose Apuia as the top pick. In the second position was FC Goa's Anwar Ali who was picked out by three experts as their first choice. He is the second Mumbai City FC player to win this award after Mehtab Singh won it in October.

Having been signed by Buckingham last season, the 22-year-old has been a brute force in the middle of the park since then and has rewarded Buckingham by thoroughly improving his game style whilst also posing himself as an ever-present asset for the side.

With eight wins, three draws, and zero losses this season so far, the former Emerging Player of the Season will hold a major key in extending Buckingham's dream run of concluding the season by being the only unbeaten team in the league.

Apuia has become the third recipient of this award after Mumbai City FC's Mehtab Singh (October) and East Bengal FC's Naorem Mahesh Singh (November). (ANI)

